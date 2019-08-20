Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose While Cs Mckee LP Upped Its Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $412,678 as Share Price Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.95M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 2.58 million shares traded or 55.14% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 34,648 shares. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 209,450 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has 305,545 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 24,772 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset. Cibc Mkts holds 121,874 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Counselors holds 48,107 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Llc invested in 8,059 shares or 0.13% of the stock. A D Beadell Counsel reported 21,033 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 4.79 million shares. 443,476 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Culbertson A N Co Inc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

