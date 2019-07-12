Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Has Raised Position by $613,802; Blair William & Company Upped Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $3.09 Million as Stock Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 16,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,159 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.08 million, up from 315,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.96 million, up from 288,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 969,783 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 333,824 shares to 5.29 million shares, valued at $301.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 27,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,049 shares, and cut its stake in Azul S A.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 9,433 shares to 141,966 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,318 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).