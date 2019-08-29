Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Maintained by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Share Price Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 1.24 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 869,194 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% or 4,463 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 2.63 million shares. Evergreen Mngmt holds 2,364 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.14M shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 90,157 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsr has invested 0.81% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 17,120 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.53% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 296,464 shares. Motco reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 169,868 were reported by Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,881 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,404 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,400 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.50 million for 31.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 136,402 shares, valued at $238.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).