Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Has Increased by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Increased Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.12M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 500,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.31 million, up from 395,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Daiwa Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 81,724 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 4,677 shares. 19,900 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. Blair William And Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thornburg Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 293,814 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wallace Cap Mgmt owns 207,454 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 436,493 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 44,621 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 23,632 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 1,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares to 136,402 shares, valued at $238.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.