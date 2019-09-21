Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $13.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding Maintained by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 176237.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 97.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 103,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 106,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 1.44 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 284,407 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management stated it has 11,002 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 143,413 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership has 1.82% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 555,574 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 27,699 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 223,146 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 12,624 were reported by Bridges Inv Mgmt. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 0.12% or 7,903 shares. Everence Management has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Midas Mngmt accumulated 19,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 56,910 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Company accumulated 0.2% or 15,959 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance Company has invested 0.36% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,591 shares to 20,272 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 23,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,245 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 95,907 shares to 102,063 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 72,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 260,981 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 0.15% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 10,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset LP invested in 298,504 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Advisor has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 42,227 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 160,700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 15,751 shares. Reinhart Prns reported 162,737 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $524.16 million for 9.42 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.