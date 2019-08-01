Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Js Capital Management Increased Holding; Taylor Asset Management Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 2.06 million shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP has 0.11% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Citigroup invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ls Inv Limited has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 4,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Menta Capital Llc, California-based fund reported 1,878 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 1.25% or 45,000 shares. 100 were accumulated by Horan Advisors Lc. M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 69,612 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 150 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,443 shares. Allen New York has invested 1.97% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Blair William & Co Il holds 7,457 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Expedia Group Acquires Liberty Expedia Holdings – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 39,345 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 6,828 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 62,177 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp stated it has 500,000 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,013 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 134,249 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.38% or 16,279 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 95,800 shares. Pictet Comml Bank Trust Ltd reported 34,216 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.75% or 41,002 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Com has 4,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 12,350 shares. Andra Ap owns 10,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14.63 million shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).