Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Js Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $19.68 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holding In Cbl And Associates Properties (CBL) Was Lifted

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 183,375 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Cbl And Associates Properties Inc (CBL) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 65,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.05M, up from 53,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Cbl And Associates Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.0417 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9482. About 192,218 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 715 shares to 6,682 shares, valued at $31.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,317 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE).

