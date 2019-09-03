Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Golub Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Lsv Asset Management Decreased Lear (LEA) Position by $8.18 Million as Market Value Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.34M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $109.29. About 469,973 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc holds 116,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allen Hldg Ny holds 1.97% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 100,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.16% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,748 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 9,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 3,611 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 79,107 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 24,747 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com has 3,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Limited Partnership has 6.68 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 966,735 shares. 59,555 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 5,575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Ltd owns 1.56M shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares to 339,753 shares, valued at $49.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $518.66M for 9.04 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $202.07M for 7.83 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.19% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,541 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 3,759 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Group Lp reported 6,500 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division owns 3,995 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 862,157 shares. 133,216 are owned by Voya Investment Llc. 23,884 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 315 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,379 shares. 2,759 were reported by Alps Advsr. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Co accumulated 3,344 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) by 703,500 shares to 6.42 million shares, valued at $30.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 216,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG).