Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Upped Holding by $31.63 Million; Service International (SCI) Position Increased by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 357.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 268,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 343,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.82M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 595,311 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Inc accumulated 802,183 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Llc stated it has 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.05% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% or 6,291 shares. Atlanta L L C reported 2.35 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Mason Street Advisors holds 0.08% or 96,412 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 7,101 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.06% or 177,639 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 68,660 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 68,783 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 42,926 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,902 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,364 are held by Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited. Psagot Inv House, a Israel-based fund reported 68 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 0.25% or 1.56M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6,845 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 11,806 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 514,602 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.39M shares. Stifel Fincl holds 203,045 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 22,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 196,807 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 1,174 shares. Btim holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 30,795 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Artisan Lp invested in 1.57% or 6.68M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).