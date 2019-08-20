Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $337.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Fort LP Cut Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37 million, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 944,288 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 12,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 41,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 53,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 989,313 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

