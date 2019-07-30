Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $337.17 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, up from 44,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 2.05 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,159 shares to 186,250 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,292 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

