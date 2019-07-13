Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $16.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holding Lifted by Highvista Strategies Llc

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 140,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.80M, up from 504,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt stated it has 2,852 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 0.19% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strs Ohio invested in 7,511 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 645,388 shares. Creative Planning owns 9,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markston International Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,565 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc holds 34,986 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 22,574 shares. 303,228 are held by Polar Cap Llp. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7,779 shares. Bb&T owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,173 shares.