Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $337.17 Million; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Davenport & Company Has Raised Holding by $1.02 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.63. About 93,422 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Bce (BCE) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,048 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 75,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Bce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 122,272 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamr (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5,398 shares to 947,391 shares, valued at $75.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcri (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 123,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,314 shares, and cut its stake in Dltr (NASDAQ:DLTR).

