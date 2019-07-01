Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Lifted by Js Capital Management Llc; At&T (T) Shares Rose While Mraz Amerine & Associates Lowered Holding

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 697,369 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 18.18 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 263,973 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bokf Na reported 39,768 shares. Comml Bank reported 2,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 60 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 130,711 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 257,280 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 203,045 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company owns 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 63,756 shares. Allen Limited Liability Corp holds 24,470 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,747 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Garde Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 4,549 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 123 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons Why You Should Buy Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: FIS, EW, EXPE – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Continental: Capacity Constraints Cloud Promising Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, EXPE, PLCE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital invested 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,332 shares. 28,329 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stonebridge Ltd Liability Company holds 118,189 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Livingston Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 14,576 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 8,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 40,857 are owned by Mairs And Pwr Inc. Ally Fincl has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,997 shares in its portfolio. Amg Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 156,752 are owned by Bank Of Hawaii.