Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Increased by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Increased by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $230.59. About 300,686 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 166,904 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 48,603 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Morgan Stanley holds 562,162 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 58,600 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 13,712 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 28,112 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 8,260 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 11,325 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank has 0.99% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr owns 10,771 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,538 shares. Nomura Asset reported 22,587 shares. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Lp reported 42,022 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $415.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 454,064 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fayez Sarofim holds 0.62% or 477,959 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Llc invested in 0.09% or 594 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,355 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 81,215 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated owns 26,131 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Pcl owns 1.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voloridge Management Ltd Llc has 215,142 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,962 shares to 42,513 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,315 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).