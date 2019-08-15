Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Has Upped by River Road Asset Management Llc; As Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Share Price Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Its Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 9,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 130,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 120,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 719,792 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.3416 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2984. About 4.38 million shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice; 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable; 21/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT NAMES PAUL R. CARTER, ANNE C. WHITAKER TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARA, IAC, EXPE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 24,242 shares to 565,716 shares, valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 73,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,021 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hawaii-based Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.1% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Burney Comm holds 12,151 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt owns 4,476 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc holds 1.29% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 7,779 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.05% or 53,803 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 17,971 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM, RBGLY and MNK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mallinckrodt plc Investors (MNK) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PYX, EQT and MNK – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ MNK – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 21,948 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 167,076 shares. Glenmede Na owns 702 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Lc has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 76,300 shares. 11,553 are owned by Greenleaf. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 617,035 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 13,509 shares. 1 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability. Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 9,670 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Massachusetts Ma has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 111,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 918,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD).