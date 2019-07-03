Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Has Raised by Js Capital Management Llc; As Firstenergy (FE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Its Position

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 655,425 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $329.42M for 17.96 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.