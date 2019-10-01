Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Value Rose While Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.36 Million Its Holding; Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Market Value Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, down from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 355,249 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 25,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 182,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, down from 207,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 4,000 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 6,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Profund Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 12,600 shares. 13,958 were accumulated by Principal Fin Inc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 7,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 8,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jennison Assocs invested in 0.54% or 2.95 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 225,019 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 24,882 shares. 162,513 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 4,020 shares. American Gp Inc reported 73,784 shares. 20,000 are held by Highland Cap Mgmt L P. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.25% or 51,791 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 394,870 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group holds 45,279 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.08% or 58,600 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp owns 324,658 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 301 shares stake. 48,344 are owned by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,172 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.03% or 87,360 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 42,042 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 1.43 million are held by Renaissance Lc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $759.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

