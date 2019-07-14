Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Valuation Declined While Js Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Old National Bancorp Holds Stake in Keycorp New (KEY)

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 38,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 63,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 4.98 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 7,511 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.12% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,173 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 160,732 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.21% or 210,521 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 7,309 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.03% or 22,574 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 1,600 shares. 9,622 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Calamos Ltd Liability holds 103,810 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment invested 0.44% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 6,845 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,432 were accumulated by Sterling Mgmt Lc. Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,574 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 542,629 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 44,105 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 447,018 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 10.63 million shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,305 shares. 200,400 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc. Castine Lc reported 2.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Natixis reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Schneider Capital Mngmt invested 0.55% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1.20M were reported by Basswood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 302,340 shares.