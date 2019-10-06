Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding Maintained by Private Advisor Group Llc; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake by $1.90 Million; Market Value Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 102.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 768,822 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 23,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 114,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, up from 91,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 532,933 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,460 shares to 367,323 shares, valued at $75.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 18,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,978 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 49,780 shares. 94,504 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Citadel Limited Company has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5,264 shares. 170,577 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 229,876 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 1,525 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 38,570 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,900 shares. Valicenti Advisory has 37,198 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.41% stake. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 60,447 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. 48 were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has 74,089 shares.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Garmin: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Children of Garmin co-founder unload $25M in stock in just 4 days – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Garmin Plunged 10.8% in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Garmin Stock May Struggle At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “House Bill Would Halt Undisclosed Resort Fees – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expedia Group, Inc.: A Long Growth Runway Will Fuel Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Expedia (EXPE) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 39 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tarbox Family Office holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested in 1,781 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Lc has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,629 shares. 252,271 were reported by Voya Invest Management Lc. Shine Investment Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 4,930 are owned by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 46,207 shares. Js Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 280,000 shares. 12,933 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 31,750 shares.