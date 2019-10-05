Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding Maintained by Allstate Corp; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Shares Declined

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 475.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 10,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 12,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 2,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 768,822 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 36,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 79,215 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, down from 116,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,985 shares to 9,371 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,290 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 55,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,800 shares to 70,100 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.