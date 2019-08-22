Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upped by $2.29 Million as Shares Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 564.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 11,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 1,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $204.25. About 734,988 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 16,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 106,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 90,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 616,237 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,840 shares to 40,475 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 68,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,101 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mai Cap Mngmt owns 835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Com owns 9,691 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 9,542 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.47% stake. United Ser Automobile Association holds 15,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 20,895 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 70,220 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. 57,083 are held by Pinebridge Invs L P. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 609 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation accumulated 6,017 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 62,171 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Blackrock holds 5.45M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 62,604 shares to 153,825 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 12,362 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 6.68M shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 1,520 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated invested in 0% or 13 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11 shares. 3,737 are owned by Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc). United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.05% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 197,481 shares. State Street accumulated 4.95 million shares. Jump Trading Lc invested in 2,459 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,809 shares. Kenmare Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 5.75% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 4,740 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.