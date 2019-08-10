Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $1.17 Million; Blue Chip Partners Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $432,054 as Valuation Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 9,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 130,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 120,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 17,075 shares to 586,750 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,183 shares to 28,367 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.