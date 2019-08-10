Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Js Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Highline Capital Management Boosted Stake

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 911,005 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares to 278,858 shares, valued at $80.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 232,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,596 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).