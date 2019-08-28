Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Holding by $561,208; Interocean Capital Position In Boeing Co (BA) Was Has Increased

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 122.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 8,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 233,624 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $357.46. About 849,519 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares to 242,626 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,340 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 30,573 shares to 34,504 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 14,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,634 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

