Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Upped Its Stake by $2.63 Million as Shares Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) as Stock Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 192.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 22,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 33,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $126.88. About 288,284 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 41,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 56,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, down from 98,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.9. About 734,110 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon launches online premium outlet platform – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property Group: Is The Return Potential Worth The Recession Risk? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 133,008 shares to 209,433 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh reported 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 154,160 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 1,619 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 480,453 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 2,599 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich & Inc holds 476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Co invested in 0.4% or 15,129 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,826 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 3,896 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Community State Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 167 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 1.36% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,327 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 13,328 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,750 shares. Scout Invests reported 148,891 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 122 shares. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 0.1% or 11,401 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,747 shares. First Manhattan owns 4,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 48,050 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mngmt accumulated 293,814 shares. 1,878 were reported by Menta Capital. Horan Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). D E Shaw And invested in 678,997 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares to 51,065 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,953 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).