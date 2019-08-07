Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Raised Holding by $5.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $2.18 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 930,276 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 27,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 23,365 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 50,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 3.20M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 49,608 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. 59,555 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Nordea Inv Management holds 36,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 19,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd stated it has 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Highstreet Asset Management reported 4,832 shares. 40,748 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Reilly Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.2% or 77,873 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,681 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,666 shares. Etrade Limited Com holds 0.07% or 19,854 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $832.28M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.