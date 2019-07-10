Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its Position by $5.60 Million as Valuation Declined; North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by $2.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 258,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 531,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Software Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 37,103 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company's stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 663,703 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 95,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). M&T Comml Bank stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Perritt Management invested 0.92% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Martingale Asset LP owns 175,415 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 253,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,156 shares. Millennium Management holds 11,602 shares. Arrowmark Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Intll accumulated 18,232 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 9,060 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 43,767 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,947 shares to 21,186 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 24,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,592 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.87M for 53.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.