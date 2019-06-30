Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $1.57 Million; Stock Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 10.09M shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 1.24M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95M for 23.59 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $79.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,016 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 11,401 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 12.07 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). M&T Bankshares holds 69,612 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,820 shares. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brinker Cap invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.10 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 272,644 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Raymond James Ser Advisors reported 10,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 20,047 shares to 151,048 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 2,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).