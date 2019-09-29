Expedia (EXPE) Share Price Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Decreased by $899,910 Its Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $5.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 789,411 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.56M, down from 843,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24,000, down from 6,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 971,412 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.28% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Old Natl Bancorp In invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 775,942 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 38,353 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 39,734 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,564 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,612 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 60 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 3,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Financial has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 64,671 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54M for 9.28 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,173 shares to 12,183 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 123,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Great Tech Blue Chip Buys – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “EXPE Has Been Trending Downward Since August – Investorplace.com” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “House Bill Would Halt Undisclosed Resort Fees – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) and United Airlines (UAL) Announce Multi-Year Agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 69,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 3,693 shares. Meridian Counsel holds 0.24% or 3,994 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Mngmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Wilshire Securities accumulated 2,200 shares. Grimes Com owns 20,762 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 168,945 were reported by Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alethea Llc has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,000 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 10,678 shares. Kwmg Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,760 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.52% or 103,458 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 13,815 shares stake. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 14,785 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V owns 66,851 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 19,600 shares to 77,648 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,780 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.