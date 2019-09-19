Expedia (EXPE) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Capital Impact Advisors Has Upped Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position by $584,128

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 24,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.57. About 1.50M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 18,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 62,919 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 44,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 654,983 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 13,680 shares to 4,510 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,410 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Common (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,492 shares to 7,772 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.