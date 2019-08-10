Expedia Del (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $71.40 Million; Autus Asset Management Has Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $378,675

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 16,125 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 billion, down from 16,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Expedia Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 997,201 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $72.34 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley has invested 1.92% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Finemark Comml Bank & has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 599 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc owns 371 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Scott Selber has invested 1.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.33% or 245,741 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 112,940 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.17% or 266,982 shares in its portfolio. Haverford holds 0.01% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & holds 14,335 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 367 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.04% or 599,949 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 4,492 shares in its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,448 shares to 77,991 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,456 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Voloridge Management Lc invested in 0.38% or 106,423 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.05% or 123,482 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 3,737 shares. Copeland Management accumulated 0.23% or 28,112 shares. Scout Investments owns 148,891 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada accumulated 301 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.41% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 1,725 shares. 22,370 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Limited Co. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 16,680 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 520 shares to 8,845 shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Part (NYSE:EPD) by 11,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13M for 8.76 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.