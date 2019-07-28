eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO)

Both eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKO) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 11 1.08 N/A -0.39 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of eXp World Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -155.9% -67.9% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eXp World Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 37% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 11.95% 13.58% 0.09% -7.49% -17.65% 53.53% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.5% 1.75% 6.08% 10.65% 8.75% 22.5%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.