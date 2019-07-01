eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 1.12 N/A -0.39 0.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 49 23.73 N/A 0.43 111.50

Table 1 demonstrates eXp World Holdings Inc. and FRP Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -155.9% -67.9% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Volatility and Risk

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s 4.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 305.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. FRP Holdings Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FRP Holdings Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. FRP Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to eXp World Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares and 49.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37%. Competitively, FRP Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 11.95% 13.58% 0.09% -7.49% -17.65% 53.53% FRP Holdings Inc. -0.13% -7.77% -7.88% -4.08% -16.13% 3.72%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than FRP Holdings Inc.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats eXp World Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.