eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 11 0.80 N/A -0.30 0.00 FirstService Corporation 92 1.96 N/A -6.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights eXp World Holdings Inc. and FirstService Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of eXp World Holdings Inc. and FirstService Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -72.2% -32.8% FirstService Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eXp World Holdings Inc. and FirstService Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 80.04% respectively. About 64% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, FirstService Corporation has 9.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29% FirstService Corporation 2.02% 8.44% 20.36% 29.57% 27.47% 53.14%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than FirstService Corporation

Summary

FirstService Corporation beats eXp World Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.