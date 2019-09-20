eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) Reaches $8.17 After 3.00% Down Move; Private Management Group Trimmed Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding By $2.78 Million

The stock of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 127,853 shares traded. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has declined 20.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.59% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $532.85M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $7.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EXPI worth $15.99M less.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 77,333 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 478,548 shares with $17.57M value, down from 555,881 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 257,675 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Analysts await eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by eXp World Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company has market cap of $532.85 million. The firm facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents.

Private Management Group Inc increased Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) stake by 147,627 shares to 2.33 million valued at $28.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) stake by 123,053 shares and now owns 971,918 shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 11.79% above currents $34.7 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 1.29 million shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6,900 shares stake. Skylands Llc invested in 381,975 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 1.79M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 104,746 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 595,053 shares. 7,580 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0% stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt invested in 243,477 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 775 shares or 0% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.22% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Regions Fincl Corp reported 6,361 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 81,791 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.94M for 7.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million worth of stock or 4.63 million shares. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.