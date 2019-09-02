eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 0.71 N/A -0.30 0.00 The InterGroup Corporation 31 0.91 N/A 1.49 20.21

In table 1 we can see eXp World Holdings Inc. and The InterGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -72.2% -32.8% The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.55 beta means eXp World Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 255.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The InterGroup Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.2% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares and 10.7% of The InterGroup Corporation shares. 64% are eXp World Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The InterGroup Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29% The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while The InterGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The InterGroup Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.