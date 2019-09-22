eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 10 0.71 N/A -0.30 0.00 Tejon Ranch Co. 17 9.74 N/A 0.11 165.45

Table 1 highlights eXp World Holdings Inc. and Tejon Ranch Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -72.2% -32.8% Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s 3.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 255.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Tejon Ranch Co.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eXp World Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Tejon Ranch Co. has 5.5 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tejon Ranch Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

eXp World Holdings Inc. and Tejon Ranch Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 72.2%. 64% are eXp World Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tejon Ranch Co. has 16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29% Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tejon Ranch Co.

Summary

Tejon Ranch Co. beats on 7 of the 8 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.