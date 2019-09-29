eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Property Management company, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 64% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have eXp World Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World Holdings Inc. 256,351,039.26% -72.20% -32.80% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares eXp World Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World Holdings Inc. 22.20M 9 0.00 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for eXp World Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.75 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is 165.61%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eXp World Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eXp World Holdings Inc. 0.96% -2.31% -3.03% -3.82% -20.59% 49.29% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year eXp World Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than eXp World Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eXp World Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s peers have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eXp World Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

eXp World Holdings Inc. has a beta of 3.55 and its 255.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s peers are 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors eXp World Holdings Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.