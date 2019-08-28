ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.45 N/A 1.38 49.70 TransUnion 71 6.30 N/A 1.61 51.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and TransUnion. TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 has ExlService Holdings Inc. and TransUnion’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. From a competition point of view, TransUnion has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ExlService Holdings Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

ExlService Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $66, and a -2.54% downside potential. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 0.64% and its average price target is $84.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TransUnion is looking more favorable than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ExlService Holdings Inc. and TransUnion has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TransUnion

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors TransUnion beats ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.