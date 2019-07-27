ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Both ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 61 2.53 N/A 1.38 43.53 SYNNEX Corporation 98 0.24 N/A 7.96 12.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SYNNEX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ExlService Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SYNNEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ExlService Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 0.33% at a $67.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, SYNNEX Corporation’s potential upside is 18.06% and its consensus price target is $118. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SYNNEX Corporation seems more appealing than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ExlService Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48% SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was less bullish than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors SYNNEX Corporation beats ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.