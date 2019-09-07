ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

As Business Services businesses, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.44 N/A 1.38 49.70 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 12.44 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights ExlService Holdings Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta indicates that ExlService Holdings Inc. is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ExlService Holdings Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 8.8%. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.