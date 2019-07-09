ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

As Business Services companies, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 60 2.40 N/A 1.38 43.53 Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.96 N/A 0.94 22.57

Table 1 demonstrates ExlService Holdings Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Collectors Universe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ExlService Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Collectors Universe Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta means ExlService Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collectors Universe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ExlService Holdings Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 4.17% upside potential and an average target price of $67.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares and 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Collectors Universe Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.