ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Reaches $64.49 After 7.00% Up Move; Falcon Minerals – Class A (FLMN) Shorts Lowered By 6.28%

The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.11% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 161,597 shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 MonthThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.22 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $69.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EXLS worth $155.05M more.

Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN) had a decrease of 6.28% in short interest. FLMN’s SI was 362,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.28% from 387,000 shares previously. With 253,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s short sellers to cover FLMN’s short positions. The SI to Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.12%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 106,711 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $667.12 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 29.

Among 3 analysts covering Exlservice Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exlservice Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $62 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ExlService Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited reported 5,025 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 23,305 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Llc owns 724,195 shares. 24,002 are held by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,434 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.03% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 25,394 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited owns 998 shares. 87,117 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,952 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 4,060 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.04% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 4,450 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 2,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company owns 7,984 shares. 55,000 were reported by Dalton Investments.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 46.83 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $19.23M for 28.79 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.