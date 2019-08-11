ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Contrasting side by side

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.45 N/A 1.38 49.70 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival OneSmart International Education Group Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

ExlService Holdings Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.75% and an $67.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ExlService Holdings Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 57.6%. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.