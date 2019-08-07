ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Comparing side by side

As Business Services businesses, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.41 N/A 1.38 49.70 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.08 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights ExlService Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ExlService Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ExlService Holdings Inc. and International Money Express Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ExlService Holdings Inc. is $67.67, with potential upside of 1.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was more bullish than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats International Money Express Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.