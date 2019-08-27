ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.41 N/A 1.38 49.70 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.21 N/A 0.88 11.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ExlService Holdings Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ExlService Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Volatility and Risk

ExlService Holdings Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. ExlService Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.12% for ExlService Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.