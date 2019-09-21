Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Stock Value Rose While Dalton Investments Lowered Its Position by $1.41 Million; Fil LTD Upped Its Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) as Valuation Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 21,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 33,662 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 173,889 shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 12,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 667,482 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.87M, up from 654,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 344,962 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 253,832 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $213.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.