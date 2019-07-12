Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Stake Held by Summit Creek Advisors Llc; Drw Securities Boosted Its Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) as Share Value Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 24,762 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 127,035 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 64,145 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Hood River Management Limited Com reported 0.82% stake. American International Gru holds 25,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 39,508 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 174,205 shares. Copper Rock Limited Com reported 293,805 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated holds 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) or 120 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,393 shares. 2.32 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 740 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 192,088 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,837 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 4,003 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 82,460 shares to 256,861 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,442 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Another trade for 1,275 shares valued at $72,497 was sold by Miglani Nalin Kumar.