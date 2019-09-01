Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Shares Rose While Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased by $671,760 Its Holding; As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Stock Price Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 11,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 272,105 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, down from 283,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 75,065 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 6,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 6,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.9. About 154,555 shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 273,386 shares to 360,286 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 103,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares to 414,618 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc.